Russia parliament delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN. – Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federal Assembly and of the commission on cooperation with the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Russian Federation Council member Nikolai Ryzhkov, and other visiting members of the said commission on Thursday paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

These Russian MPs placed flowers at the Eternal Flame, and paid a silent tribute to the Holy Martyrs of this tragedy, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ryzhkov, a great friend of the Armenian people, noted that it is one thing to hear and read about Armenian Genocide, but it is something else to be at this memorial.

“Each and every delegation arriving in Armenia must come and bow before this sanctuary of the Armenian people,” he added.