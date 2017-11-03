Vienna to host OSCE Ministerial Council in December

Russia expects that the experts will work out the proposals for cooperation on cybersecurity by the time of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The OSCE Ministerial Council will take place on December 7-8 in Vienna, RIA Novosti reported.

According to Lavrov, Russia positively assesses the OSCE’s contribution to the common efforts against terrorism, drug trafficking, threats in cyberspace. All these topics have been being actively discussed at the expert level, Sergey Lavrov noted after talks with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.