Gazete Karınca website of Turkey has published an article on destruction of the Armenian quarter in once densely-Armenian-populated Gaziantep (Antep) town in the country.

The website stressed that after the Armenian Genocide in 1915, several historical buildings belonging to Armenians in Gaziantep were turned into mosques, or cafés.

Gazete Karınca added that the majority of houses that once belonged to Armenians have now either turned into cafés, or provide services as boutique hotels.