Armenia President condoles with US counterpart

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Monday sent condolences to President Donald Trump of the United States.

Sargsyan extended his commiseration in connection with the shooting that occurred at a church in Sutherland Springs, in the US state of Texas, and which claimed dozens of innocent lives and injured many others.

The President expressed deep condolences to Trump and the friendly people of US, and wished strength and fortitude to the relatives of the dead, and speedy recovery to the injured.