News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
There is positive dynamics in condition of soldier who was wounded in Karabakh
There is positive dynamics in condition of soldier who was wounded in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The condition of military serviceman Sergey Alumyan, who was wounded in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), continues to be critical, but there is a positive dynamics.

Artashes Khachatryan, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Defense Central Clinical Military Hospital in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Alumyan has sustained shrapnel wounds to his face and hands, some of his fingers were amputated, plus he has a jaw fracture.

As per Khachatryan, however, it is early to speak about another surgery.

The soldier is unconscious.

After undergoing surgery, Sergey Alumyan was transferred from the military hospital in NKR capital city of Stepanakert to the Central Clinical Military Hospital in Yerevan.

The NKR Defense Army press service had informed that Defense Army serviceman Hrant Mangasaryan, 20, was fatally wounded, whereas servicemen Gevorg Hyusnunts and Sergey Alumyan had sustained shrapnel wounds, on November at around 12:10pm, as a result of an anti-tank grenade explosion at an Artsakh defense army unit.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh army: Situation along line of contact relatively calm
Azerbaijani side fire more than 1,500 shots past week...
 Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact relatively tense during the week
The Artsakh defense army, however, fully controls the frontline…
 Karabakh defense minister presents to OSCE ambassador evidence on Azerbaijan using guided missiles
They discussed the tense situation along the line of contact in recent days…
 Armenia MP: Azerbaijan president turns into aggressor when sets foot on own land
“This isn’t the first case that they [the Azerbaijanis] are unpredictable and in anxiety”…
 Karabakh President: Azerbaijan's April "blitzkrieg" failed; aggressor has not achieved its goal
The goal of this attack was the destruction of the Karabakh statehood...
 Karabakh army: Tension on line of contact may gradually increase
“We will meet with representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group in the coming days, and we will discuss the created situation,” said the defense minister…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news