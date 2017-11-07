There is positive dynamics in condition of soldier who was wounded in Karabakh

YEREVAN. – The condition of military serviceman Sergey Alumyan, who was wounded in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), continues to be critical, but there is a positive dynamics.

Artashes Khachatryan, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Defense Central Clinical Military Hospital in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Alumyan has sustained shrapnel wounds to his face and hands, some of his fingers were amputated, plus he has a jaw fracture.

As per Khachatryan, however, it is early to speak about another surgery.

The soldier is unconscious.

After undergoing surgery, Sergey Alumyan was transferred from the military hospital in NKR capital city of Stepanakert to the Central Clinical Military Hospital in Yerevan.

The NKR Defense Army press service had informed that Defense Army serviceman Hrant Mangasaryan, 20, was fatally wounded, whereas servicemen Gevorg Hyusnunts and Sergey Alumyan had sustained shrapnel wounds, on November at around 12:10pm, as a result of an anti-tank grenade explosion at an Artsakh defense army unit.