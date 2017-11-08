Armenia President signs documents on outer space, Moon

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Wednesday signed several international-based laws.
Press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that these laws that were authorized are the laws on ratifying the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies; the Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects; the Agreement on the Rescue of Astronauts, the Return of Astronauts and the Return of Objects Launched into Outer Space; the Agreement Governing the Activities of States on the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies; the Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space; and the Convention on the International Maritime Organization.