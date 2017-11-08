Armenia to issue ICAO-approved private pilot licenses (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – A private pilot license (PPL) now will be possible to be acquired in Armenia, too.

Now, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-approved PPLs can be obtained in the country, after completing the respective training course.

“This is a major event,” said Sergey Avetisyan, Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia, at Wednesday’s press conference on the launch of this program.

But in his words, this program is intended not solely for Armenia, but also for a larger geographical scope.

“There are those who want [to be enrolled in this training course] already from Russia,” he added.

Aside from the PPL training courses, however, it is also planned to open an aviation service center; and sometime thereafter, it is planned to assemble Piper Aircraft Inc. planes in Armenia.

Drew McEwen, Piper Aircraft Inc. Vice President International and Direct Sales, for his part, said they are interested in the implementation of this project in the country.