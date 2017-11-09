US, China to sign $280bn agreements?

The sources that are familiar with the respective documents say the amount of China-US trade agreements to be signed during US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing can reach $280 billion, according to South China Morning Post newspaper of China.
As reported earlier, the US and Chinese companies already have signed $9-billion contracts during the state visit. The newspaper notes, however, that this was only the prelude to the signing of truly major deals.
If this information by the South China Morning Post sources is confirmed, Trump’s current trip to China will become one of the most fruitful for Chinese and US businesses, in terms of the value of agreements struck.