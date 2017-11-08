US and Chinese companies sign contracts worth $9 billion

US and Chinese companies signed $ 9 billion contracts during the state visit of US President Donald Trump to China.
The companies signed 19 agreements during the ceremony attended by US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on November 8, AP reported.
The US President and First Lady visited the Forbidden City, where the leaders are scheduled to have a joint dinner.
There will be more agreements Thursday. The main item will be a meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. The parties will discuss a wide range of topics: from the DPRK nuclear issue to bilateral trade.