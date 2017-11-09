News
Thursday
November 09
News
Sahakyan discusses construction, architecture in Karabakh
Sahakyan discusses construction, architecture in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday convened a working consultation with the heads of the regional administrations to discuss the implementation of several construction projects.

Sahakyan stressed the importance of carrying out high-level work and preserving the construction standards and architectural style of buildings, and gave respective instructions to the heads of relevant organizations, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Minister of Urban Development Karen Shahramanyan, and some other officials also attended the consultation.
