Moldova’s President pays tribute to victims of Armenian Genocide
Moldova’s President pays tribute to victims of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

 YEREVAN.- While on an official visit in Armenia, President of Moldova Igor Dodon and First Lady Galina Dodon visited the Tsisternakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on Thursday.

Moldova’s President and First lady were accompanied by Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan. President Igor Dodon laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Thereafter, the Moldovan President visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the exhibits and left a note in the Memory Book.

“I was deeply impressed by the historical documents, photographs and eyewitness testimonies of tragic events that took place with the Armenian people more than 100 years ago. They are kept in the museum, as well as in the hearts of each Armenian. I sincerely and cordially wish the Armenian people peace, kindness, solidarity and prosperity”, the Moldovan President wrote.

He also planted a symbolic fir tree in the Memorial park.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
