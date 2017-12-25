News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Armenian processing enterprises to be able to enter international markets under single brand in 2018
Armenian processing enterprises to be able to enter international markets under single brand in 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN.- Small and medium-sized enterprises of Armenia will be able to enter the international markets under a single brand since 2018, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Robert Makaryan told reporters on Monday.

He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture announced recently about creation of a consolidating export company in the country, the goal of which is to unite Armenian processing enterprises under a single brand and produce products of unified quality and standards.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises do not have enough resources to conduct marketing and advertising campaigns, and therefore face serious problems in the marketing of their goods. Meanwhile, they are of social importance for regions as they solve the issue of employment, help to increase standard of living and the income of country people," Robert Makaryan noted.

According to the deputy minister, a single brand and  common standards of quality will allow Armenian small and medium-sized enterprises to enter foreign markets of not only EAEU, but also markets of Europe and the US.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar drop stops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Economist: Passing year was positive for Armenia producers
The country’s food production has increased by 23 percent within the ten months of 2017…
 Armenia Parliament deputy speaker: Had there been 2-3% economic growth in 2016, it would have been worse in 2017
In the current year, results are such that there is growth in industry, services and trade, whereas there was a drop in construction and agriculture…
 1 dollar drops near AMD 480 threshold in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also lost value in the country…
 Open Doors Days at ARARAT Museum of Yerevan Brandy Company on December 23 and 24 (PHOTOS)
Special screens will be installed in the exposition hall with Martiros Sarian's paintings, which will revive presenting the unique, bright and palette of colors so typical to his style…
 Armenia government to allocate about $245,000 to buy seeds
It approved the program to develop local seed production…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news