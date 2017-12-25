Armenian processing enterprises to be able to enter international markets under single brand in 2018

YEREVAN.- Small and medium-sized enterprises of Armenia will be able to enter the international markets under a single brand since 2018, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Robert Makaryan told reporters on Monday.
He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture announced recently about creation of a consolidating export company in the country, the goal of which is to unite Armenian processing enterprises under a single brand and produce products of unified quality and standards.
“Small and medium-sized enterprises do not have enough resources to conduct marketing and advertising campaigns, and therefore face serious problems in the marketing of their goods. Meanwhile, they are of social importance for regions as they solve the issue of employment, help to increase standard of living and the income of country people," Robert Makaryan noted.
According to the deputy minister, a single brand and common standards of quality will allow Armenian small and medium-sized enterprises to enter foreign markets of not only EAEU, but also markets of Europe and the US.