EU following demonstrations in Iran
EU following demonstrations in Iran
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The EU is following the demonstrations in Iran and will continue to monitor the situation, said spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini Catherine Ray.

“We have been in touch with the Iranian authorities, we expect that the right to peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression will be guaranteed, following President Rohani’s public statements,” Ray said.

Mass demonstrations are taking place in several large cities in Iran, among them Tehran, Isfahan, Rasht and Mashhad, ever since December 28, 2017. President Hassan Rouhani said the protests are caused by internal problems in the country and with provocations from the other countries. According to Iranian media, 12 people have been killed in protests.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
