YEREVAN. – The National Assembly on Wednesday passed in the second reading—and in full—the bill on the makeup and activities of the Security Council of Armenia.
Under this draft law, the Prime Minister shall head this state-run agency.
Aside from the PM, the Security Council members will comprise the deputy PMs, Security Council Secretary, Defense Minister, Foreign Minister, National Security Service Director, Police Chief, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The President and the National Assembly Chairman will no longer be members of this establishment.
The key function of the Security Council will be to determine the main directions of Armenia’s defense policy.