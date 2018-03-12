By conducting military exercises, Azerbaijan has violated its commitments to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated about the aforementioned on his Twitter account.

“Azerbaijan started military exercises (the most crowded event of presidentaz re-‘election’ campaign) in blatant violation of OSCE commitments, without prior notification of OSCE participating states,” Balayan tweeted.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan will conduct large-scale military drills, from Monday to Saturday.