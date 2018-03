An unusual incident has occurred Monday in the Aragatsotn Province of Armenia.

At around 10։30am, the Police received a call informing that there was a dead newborn in the sewer manhole at the courtyard of a building in Ashtarak town.

Speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the Police press service confirmed this information.

The local residents had found this dead body in the manhole and called the police.

It was found out that this is a human fetus.

It was taken to the morgue of Ashtarak hospital.