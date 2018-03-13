President Trump said Russia must provide “unambiguous answers” on how a Russian-developed poison was used in England against an ex-Russian spy, US Today reported.
Trump spoke by telephone Tuesday with British Prime Minister Theresa May, telling her the United States is “with the U.K. all the way.”
The White House said May and Trump agreed on the need for “consequences” for those who use “heinous weapons in flagrant violation of international norms.”
The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, condemned the U.K. for setting a deadline for Russia to explain how the nerve agent could have been used to poison former spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33.
Zakharova said on television Tuesday, “No one can come to parliament and say, ‘I give Russia 24 hours.’ ” Russia said it won’t respond to a U.K. ultimatum unless it gets samples of the nerve agent.
Earlier Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov insisted Moscow "is not to blame" and referred to the allegation as "nonsense."