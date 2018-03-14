Angela Merkel was elected by the German parliament as Federal Chancellor of Germany for the fourth consecutive term.
The candidacy of the chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was supported by 364 deputies of the Bundestag, while 315 parliamentarians voted against and nine more abstained, Deutsche Welle reports.
On the same day, Merkel will receive from the hands of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier a letter of appointment for the post of Chancellor. Later on the head of the new government will be sworn in before the deputies of the Bundestag and members of the Bundesrat.
The first meeting of the government will be held on Wednesday afternoon.
Thus, the longest process of forming a new government in the history of Germany will be over. The Cabinet includes representatives of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).