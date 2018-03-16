The lawyer representing Stormy Daniels, the porn star suing President Donald Trump, claimed Friday that she has faced physical threats, CNN reported.
"My client was physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump," Michael Avenatti told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." He said more details would be forthcoming in Daniels' upcoming interview," which is scheduled to air later this month.
"She's going to be able to provide very specific details about what happened here," Avenatti said.
He would not answer whether or not it was someone close to the President who threatened her, and later told CNN he wouldn't answer a question about whether he or Daniels filed a police report.
Clifford has been in the news since The Wall Street Journal reported in January that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 weeks before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.
In her interview with CNN, Clifford wouldn't answer any questions about the lawsuit or comment on Trump or their alleged relationship.