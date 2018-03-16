German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope on Friday that Russia would take part in the investigation of the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, Sputnik reported.

"I can only hope that Russia will also take part in this investigation," Merkel said at a briefing.

However, the chancellor mentioned the alleged traces in the attack, pointing, as she claimed, to the Russian responsibility for it.

"Many traces indicate that Russia is responsible here," she stated during a joint press-conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. "It is good that the British government will now provide samples [of the substance that was used to poison Skripal] to international organizations," Merkel said, adding that she was going to discuss the "appropriate reaction that will follow" with Macron.

The same position has been voiced by the French president, who has also blamed Moscow for the attack.

"Everything indicates that it was Russia who committed this murder attempt," he said.