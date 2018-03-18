Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Afrin district Syria has been taken under control, reported Anadolu news agency of Turkey.
“Not the torn and dirty symbols of terrorists, but the flags symbolizing stability and security are already waving on Afrin,” Erdoğan said. “Now, the flags of Turkey and the Free Syrian Army are waving on Afrin.”
Damascus has strongly condemned Turkey’s military operations in Afrin saying this territory is an inseparable part of Syria.
Afrin urges international communities to stop Turkey