Poland senators pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

UK foreign secretary says Russia stockpiled chemical weapons over past decades

Turkey president says Syria’s Afrin taken under control

Ambassador to Armenia: 2018 Russia presidential election voter turnout is unprecedented

Russia presidential election: Yerevan voter turnout 1,670 at 1pm

Mourinho dissatisfied with Man United footballers’ performance

4 killed in Philippine hotel fire

Armenia PM to China counterpart: Armenian-Chinese cooperation still has considerable unused potential

Dead body found in Armenia river

The brain puts the memories warehouse in order while we sleep

Russia presidential election: Putin votes

Indian Wells: Federer sets personal record, advances to final

Russia presidential election: Yerevan voter turnout 370 at 10am

Russia presidential election: Polling station opens in Yerevan embassy

Karabakh President in Washington, attends American Armenian community reception

Russia holding presidential election

England FA Cup: Man United advance to semifinals

Armenian from Glendale found with small cache of weapons during probation check

Philippine Navy decommissions oldest World War II-era warship

US embassy in Yerevan comments on media reports about alleged “lists of CIA agents”

Algorithm tracks cancer type down to methylation pattern

Boris Johnson intends to support to UK diplomats expelled from Russia

Armenia's PM visits Vedi community

The Guardian: UK analysts consider measures against Russia as a weak response

Kim Kardashian shoes her baby girl Chicago West

Top bottled water brands contaminated with plastic particles: report

Armenia Defense Minister visits Aygepar bordering village

EU's Tusk, Juncker congratulate Armenia president-elect Sarkissian

Real Madrid and PSG interested in Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

Russia's UK diplomat expulsion 'doesn't change facts of matter': May

Armenian Ambassador meets with Vietnam’s business representatives

Transgender people's brain structures are different from cisgender folks'

Official: Armenia will develop inter-regional enotourism within Silk Road

Afrin urges international communities to stop Turkey

Emily Ratajkowski in her $75 Inamorata 'Neptune' bikini bottom

Merkel: Berlin and Paris to reform EU roadmap

5 member of one family hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

At least 10 killed in Philippine plane crash

Britain anticipated Russia's decision to expel UK diplomats from Moscow

Nearly 50 killed in Turkish air strike on Afrin hospital

Mkhitaryan attends Pyunik vs. Alashkert match in Yerevan

Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrósio split from her fiancé Jamie Mazur

Is Naughty Boy set to perform with Beyoncé?

Armenia president congratulates Xi Jinping on his re-election

Joint Armenia-Russia Force commander: We are ready to fulfill any task

Why older people lose their sense of direction?

Body of Belgian national found hanged in Armenia restaurant

Mourinho believes Manchester City already have the title

Georgia Health Ministry: 8 injured in Gudauri accident still in hospital

More than dozen Armenians running in Dutch municipal elections (PHOTO)

Adults who get type 2 diabetes before they hit 40 are 2.5 TIMES more likely to die before the age of 75, reveals study

Russia to expel 23 UK diplomats

Karabakh delegation participates in MITT travel exhibition

Artsakh president meets leadership of Armenian Assembly of America

Lavrov: US intends to devalue Russia’s strategic nuclear capability

PSG coach: Ask Real Madrid president over Neymar transfer

Newspaper: 19 kilos of heroin found on Armenia-Iran border

Experimental drug reduces hot flushes connected to menopause

Artsakh president meets with Ramkavar Azatakan Party members in Washington

Canada PM and German chancellor decide to support UK over Skripal case

FIFA approves use of video assistant referees during Russia World Cup

Xi Jinping’s second term as president confirmed

Trump attorney accuses porn starStormy Daniels of violating nondisclosure agreement and seek $20 million in damages

Russian ambassador gets note saying Skripals in critical condition

Tusk: EU preparing 'clear message' amid Skripal case

The voice kids Russia: 10-year-old Sarah Abrahamyan passes to 2nd stage

Candidates Tournament 2018: Aronian suffers second defeat

Armenian from Los Angeles sentenced to 52 months in federal prison

Researchers find promising antibody treatment for Klebsiella bacteria

Merkel: Many traces indicate that Russia is responsible for murder attempt

Trump confirms his intention to meet with North Korean leader by the end of May

Porn star Stormy Daniels' was physically threatened

Russian nationals will not be able to cast votes at March 18 presidential polls in Ukraine

Henrikh Mkhitaryan vs. Milan

Fatigue can be early sign of kidney failure and kidney disease

Jürgen Klopp: We for sure not favourites in this round

Armenian President meets with members of Supreme Judicial Council

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's sister at Emirates stadium (PHOTO)

Hillary Clinton fractures wrist after slipping in India resort bathtub

Italy, Sweden PMs support UK demands for Russia over Skripal attack

Armenia-NATO relations discussed in Defense Ministry

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.03.2018

64 babies were born in Yerevan on March 15

Marcos Rojo signs new contract with Manchester United

UK Foreign Ministry: Putin most likely behind attack on Skripal

German interior minister: Islam does not belong to Germany

Protest in memory of “Food Provider” kicks off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square

English artist unveils work in support of jailed Turkish painter

Kazakhstan and Belarus set sights on Yura Movsisyan

Migrants clash with Madrid police

Parliament speaker: Georgia attaches great importance to Armenia tourists

Hakan Calhanoglu calls referee Arsenal's 'man of the match' in defeat

Dollar falling in Armenia

Europa League: Mkhitaryan stats in Arsenal clash against Milan

Rihanna fires back at Snapchat

7 foreigners among injured in Georgia’s Gudauri resort

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Moscow calling

Markus Soeder elected new Bavarian Prime Minister

Albania diplomat welcomes development of Armenia-EU cooperation

Plane heading from Yerevan to Saratov makes emergency landing