President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on his victory in Sunday’s presidential election in Russia, wishing him robust health, every success, as well as prosperity and wellbeing to the fraternal people of Russia.

“On behalf of the people of Armenia and myself, I sincerely and wholeheartedly congratulate you on your overwhelming victory in the elections of the President of the Russian Federation,” the message reads, in part. “The results of the voting testify to Russian citizens’ extensive support for the policy toward comprehensive development, economic modernization and continued increase of your country’s role in global processes.

“Armenia and Russia are united by the time-tested friendship of two brotherly peoples. Owing to the ongoing high-level political dialogue, coordination of foreign policy, fruitful cooperation in security matters, implementation of mutually beneficial projects in trade-economic, humanitarian and other spheres, the allied relations of our countries have been reinforced in recent years. Cooperation in CSTO, EAEU, CIS and other multilateral platforms enriches the whole complex of Armenian-Russian strategic partnership.

“Armenia highly appreciates Russia’s important and consistent mediation efforts aimed at bringing about an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including in its capacity as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair.

“We are determined to develop and expand the strategic relations of allied partnership between Armenia and Russia in all directions of interstate cooperation to the best interest of our peoples, regional security and stability in the South Caucasus.”