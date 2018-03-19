President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Vladimir Putin, during which he once again offered his heartfelt congratulations on Putin’s reelection as President of the Russian Federation.

Also, the heads of the two strategic partner countries and allied nations reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen and strengthen state relations and interactions, as well as to achieve a lasting peace and stability in the region.

President Serzh Sargsyan had also sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin, on his win in Russia’s presidential election on Sunday.

According to the preliminary results of this election, the incumbent Russian president has received over 76 percent of votes.