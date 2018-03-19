The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.28/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0,11 from Sunday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 589.93 (down by AMD 2.01), that of one British pound totaled AMD 671.14 (up by AMD 0,18), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 8.33 (down by AMD 0,02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 254,4, AMD 20,229.72 and AMD 14,669.29 respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.