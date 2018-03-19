Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that after victory in Syria's Afrin region, his country will expand its military operations into other Kurdish-held areas in Syria as well as to Iraq's Sinjar region, Daily Mail reported.
Speaking at a ceremony for judicial appointments in Ankara, Erdogan said troops would target the Syrian city of Manbij, as well as Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, and other towns along the border to the east of the Euphrates River. Those areas are controlled by U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces and U.S. troops are stationed there.
Turkish President Erdogan also threatened to expand the military operations into Iraq in an attempt to drive out Kurdish militants from the Sinjar region if the Iraqi government proves unwilling to engage them. Turkey claims the region is a staging area for outlawed Kurdish rebels who have been waging a fight for more than three decades to control southeastern Turkey.
Erdogan said "one night, we could suddenly enter Sinjar."
He insisted Turkey had no intention of "invading" Syria, saying it was merely clearing the border area of terrorists.