According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations’ information provided to the embassy of Armenia in Moscow, a passenger bus heading from Yerevan to Moscow and a truck collided on Tuesday at around 9am Moscow time, on an interstate highway in Russia, the embassy informed on its Facebook page.

As per the information, the drivers of these two vehicles were killed in the crash.

There were 48 passengers and two drivers in the bus.

Eight passengers of the bus are hospitalized, three of them are in critical condition, two others are in moderate condition, one person received medical assistance and was subsequently discharged from hospital, and two injured are undergoing medical examination.

The other passengers—about 40—were taken to a hotel.

