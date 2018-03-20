The embassy of Armenia in Moscow is finding out the information on the road accident in Russia, as a result of which Armenian citizens are believed to have been affected.

“The Embassy of Armenia in Russia is clarifying the information on the victims, as a result of the crash of a truck and a passenger bus traveling from Armenia, in Voronezh Oblast [(province) of Russia],” the Armenian diplomatic mission informed on its Facebook page.

A passenger van—which was heading from Yerevan to Moscow—and a truck have collided on Tuesday morning, on a highway in Russia.

According to preliminary information, two people were killed and eight were injured in the crash.

The local Russian rescue dispatching service informed that the road accident had occurred due to the passenger van going onto the opposite lane.

According to this service, three of the hospitalized are in critical condition, the five others are in moderate condition, and all of them are from Armenia.