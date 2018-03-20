Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia.
Stressing that Armenia is an important partner for Austria, the country’s leader attached importance to the positively developing relations between the two states since Armenia’s independence.
The message also welcomed the signing of the new Armenia-EU agreement in Brussels last year, adding in the second half of 2018 “during Austria’s chairmanship in the EU Council, we will spare no effort to further deepen that partnership”.
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay also offered her congratulations to Armenia’s president-elect, wishing him achievements. She attached importance to Armenia’s active involvement in UNESCO’s activities and productive cooperation.
Armen Sarkissian also received congratulations from other political, social and cultural figures.