Germany hopes that the EU and US will find a solution to the dispute over import duties to avoid trade war, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday in Berlin at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, TASS reported.

The EU wants to take action within the multilateral system of the World Trade Organization, said Merkel adding that negotiations are underway between Malmström and the US government, German Economics Minister Peter Altmayer held talks with Wilbur Ross and the ministers of G20 nations met in Argentina.

As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump imposed customs tariffs on steel and aluminum imports- 25 percent and 10 percent respectively on March 8, while excluding Canada, Mexico and Australia.