Karabakh President in Lebanon, meets with Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia

Online Queueing: Armenia “Ucom” App’s Version 8.3 Released

Hrayr Tovmasyan is elected Armenia Constitutional Court President (PHOTOS)

Armenia benefactor donates 115 million AMD to 14 border communities of Tavush Province

Armenia legislature does not pass statement on March 1, 2008 events

Armenia parliament electing Constitutional Court chief judge (PHOTOS)

Sargsyan to Rouhani: Armenia and Iran are cradles of civilizations

President to Armenia’s Kurds: Your joy is our joy, your troubles are our concern

Newspaper: Armenia US visa fraud criminal case takes on interesting course

Russia FM accuses UK of making early conclusions on Skripal poisoning case

UK Royal Air Force jet crashes, 1 dead

Istanbul authorities ban screening of Armenian-Iranian film

ECHR condemns Turkey over journalist jailings

Trump not ruling out meeting with Putin 'in the not too distant future'

Netanyahu: African migrants worse threat than jihadists

Trump appears closer to terminating Iran deal

Actions and tricks to split China doomed to fail: Xi

UN accuses Turkey of 'serious' human rights violations

India confirms 39 Indians missing in Iraq since 2014 are dead

Serbia negotiating $400 million loan from Turkey

Trump congratulates Putin on his reelection

2 wounded, 1 dead in school shooting in Maryland

French mother kills own 5 new-born babies and hides them in freezer

3 of Armenian citizens injured in bus crash are in Russia hospital intensive care unit

Armenian President discuss preparatory works of 2018 major official events

Beijing hopes to avoid war with US

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.03.2018

Saudi Arabia Prince to meet Trump

Merkel hopes to avoid trade war with US

Dollar loses slight value in Armenia

Austrian President congratulates Armenian President-elect

Footage from Armenia bus crash site in Russia posted on internet

Slovakian President refuses to approve new government

South Korea has new ambassador to Armenia (PHOTOS)

UN reports about looting and violence in Afrin

Victims’ names in Armenia bus crash in Russia are announced

Media: Trump and Saudi prince to discuss “how to make Russia pay”

Bossoutrot: World Bank ready to continue effective cooperation with Armenia government

Armen Sarkissian: Armenia has huge potential for information technology development

First data on passengers on Armenia bus that crashed in Russia are known

Russia investigates Armenia passenger bus and truck crash (PHOTOS)

Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Cause of Armenia passenger bus and truck collision in Russia is announced (PHOTOS)

Armenia embassy: Yerevan-Moscow passenger bus driver killed in Russia road accident (PHOTOS)

Armenia embassy ascertaining details of road accident in Russia

Armenia passenger van involved in major crash in Russia, there are dead and injured (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition activist gets 10.5-year prison sentence (PHOTOS)

Armenia soldier wounded in Tavush Province

Newspaper: New Armenia President will be deprived of leverage

Zuckerberg net worth drops $5.1 billion amid information on users’ data leak

Armenia parliament kicks off 4-day sessions

Turkey scholar: There is no Turkish race

Trump still wants to organize meeting of Gulf leaders

Karabakh MOD: Artsakh army shots down Azerbaijani drone

Turkey vows to expand Syria fight against Kurds

US, South Korea and Japan discuss upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un

Johnson: Russians trying to hide needle of truth in haystack of lies

Putin calls for unity to solve Russia's problems

Serzh Sargsyan: We made army maximally transparent and understandable for our public

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 19.03.2018

Armenia PM receives China's Ambassador and Vice President of Powerchina International Group Limited

OSCE: Russia's presidential election was marred by lack of genuine competition

Armenian FM holds farewell meeting with Italy's Ambassador

EU to keep pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program

Artsakh President congratulates Putin on his re-election

President: Armenia army administration chain of command is changing

50 million Facebook users data harvested for Trump election campaign

Dollar continues to decline in Armenia

Armenia President: Our army has been, is, and will be main factor in Karabakh conflict settlement (PHOTOS)

Turkish troops loot shop, goods, cars in Afrin (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Russia presidents reaffirm readiness to further deepen and strengthen state relations

1 killed,7 injured in 2nd Afghanistan explosion

Armenia official: Karabakh conducts its own foreign policy

Ashotyan: Armenia-EU agreement may be ratified in April

Peskov: London has to show evidence over Skripal attack or apologize

Armenia FM meets with army administrative staff, presents efforts to pacifically resolve Karabakh conflict

At least 11 killed, 54 injured in Ecuador bus crash

Crown prince says Saudi authorities returned $100bn from corrupt officials

Analyst: Migration relates to about one-third of Armenia population

Armenia President-elect expected to take oath of office at Yerevan sports, concert complex

Crown prince proposes to equalize men’s, women’s salaries in Saudi Arabia

Belgium flag carrier to resume regular flights between Yerevan, Brussels

Armenia-US trade and investment council to hold meeting in Washington

Unidentified persons attack Turkey embassy in Denmark

Karabakh President in Washington, meets with Armenian community, visits Armenian churches

Armenia President to Russia’s Putin: We are determined to develop and expand strategic relations of allied partnership

Russia presidential election: Putin receives 76.67% of votes

Russia presidential election: Putin gets over 90% of votes at Yerevan polling station

Russia presidential election: Yerevan voter turnout virtually 5,000

Russia presidential election: Putin in the lead

SANA: Turkey military committed crimes against peaceful residents of Syria’s Afrin

Russia presidential election: Gyumri voter turnout 1,100 at 6։30pm

Russia presidential election: Yerevan voter turnout 3,500 at 4pm

Car falls into abyss in Armenia, young boy dies on the spot

Russia presidential election: Bride, groom come to vote on wedding day in Yerevan

Poland senators pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

UK foreign secretary says Russia stockpiled chemical weapons over past decades

Turkey president says Syria’s Afrin taken under control

Ambassador to Armenia: 2018 Russia presidential election voter turnout is unprecedented

Russia presidential election: Yerevan voter turnout 1,670 at 1pm