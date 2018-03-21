YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to the Kurdish community of Armenia, on the occasion of the holiday of Newroz, which symbolizes the New Year and is full of hope for a new life, new expectations and achievements, informed the press office of the President.
The President of Armenia wished the Kurdish community every success, prosperity, and progress in the fraternal family of the two peoples, which enjoy equal rights in society.
“Be sure that your joy is our joy, and your troubles are our concern,” the President's message says. “Together, we build a free and prosperous country for all of us.”