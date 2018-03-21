STEPANAKERT. – A delegation from the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), led by President Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday arrived in Lebanon on a working visit.

Sahakyan on Wednesday met with Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and a group of the Catholicosate supreme clergymen, in Antelias.

Motherland-Diaspora, church-society interrelations, Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy as well as regional processes were on the discussion agenda, informed the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the NKR President expressed his gratitude to Aram I for his constant support to Artsakh, highlighting the role of the Great House of Cilicia Catholicosate in preserving Armenian national identity in the diaspora and strengthening ties with the Motherland.