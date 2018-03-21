YEREVAN. – A statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict was adopted at Wednesday’s meeting of the Committee on Political Affairs of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

In the statement, the committee members express their deep concern by the situation around Karabakh, and call on the parties to create favorable conditions for a solely pacific resolution of the conflict.

“We stress the need to create a climate of trust to facilitate the negotiation process, and the need to avoid all kinds of announcements and actions that threaten to increase the level of tension,” the statement also reads. “We confirm our support to the OSCE Minsk Group efforts to a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh issue.

“We urge the parties to the conflict to refrain from the use of force, or the threat of use of force, which can jeopardize the peaceful negotiation process, and ask the parties to continue negotiations based on the basic principles proposed by the Minsk Group.”