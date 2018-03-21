Facebook investors sued the social media following Cambridge Analytica data scandal, the Business Insider reported.

According to the source, shareholders filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in the District Court of Northern California.

The investors believe that Facebook knew about the issue for two years but failed to say anything publicly.

"As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's common shares, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages," the lawsuit said.

As reported earlier, the personal information belonging to 50 million Facebook users was stolen and allegedly used for presidential election campaign of current US President Donald Trump. The Washington prosecutor's office announced the beginning of the investigation, suspecting the founding directors of Global Science Research, Joseph Chancellor and Aleksandr Kogan.