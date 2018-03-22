STEPANAKERT. - Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday participated in a meeting with the Lebanese Armenian business community, in Beirut.

The meeting addressed the implementation of various programs in the NKR, the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, President Sahakyan awarded the Vachagan The Pious Medal to the Artsakh Roots Investment organization for its contribution to the development of the Artsakh Republic.

In addition, he stressed the demand for engaging the Lebanese Armenian entrepreneurial potential in the development of Artsakh, expressing confidence that such involvement will expand on a consistent basis.