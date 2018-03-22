American coffee company Starbucks, based in the US, has achieved gender and race pay equity, CNN reported.
"This milestone is the result of years of work and commitment. We've worked hard for a couple of years now to ensure we can get there,” Lucy Helm, executive vice president at Starbucks said in a statement on Wednesday.
Starbucks uses some tools to make sure bias does not impact how much employees earn, the executive vice president noted.
According to the Bureau of the Census of Population, in 2016, women working full time in the US typically were paid just 80 percent of what men were paid.