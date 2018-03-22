NATO is ready to help UK with the investigation over the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, NATO reported.
“The Czech Republic has strongly denied any accusations about that this chemical nerve agent has been produced in the Czech Republic, and we have no reason to doubt the assessment made by the United Kingdom,” said Jens Stoltenberg.
According to him, NATO urges Russia “to answer all the questions the UK has put forward, and to provide full disclosure of its Novichok programme to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.”
As reported earlier, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. British authorities claim both were poisoned with a Soviet-engineered nerve agent called Novichok.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter and decided to expel 23 Russian diplomats from UK. May has confirmed no ministers or members of the royal family will attend the World Cup in Russia.