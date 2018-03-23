NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.03.2018

1 in 10 sober people have cocaine or heroin on their fingertips

French supermarket hostage-taker shot dead

At least 3 dead in France supermarket hostage

Armenia PM, Russia corporation official discuss infrastructure development programs

Armed man enters school in Finland

Armenia to join Earth Hour for 10th year

French supermarket hostage-taker demands to release Paris attacker

Post office robbed in Etchmiadzin

Dollar rises, euro drops in Armenia

At least 1 dead in French supermarket hostage

Armenia official explains why some international agreements can be signed in foreign languages

Hostage in France: Gunman claims links to ISIS

Armenia parliament passes government makeup bill

Lawyer promises to prove Sarkozy’s innocence

Aznavour hopes Azerbaijan will not hinder placing of investigative mechanisms on Karabakh conflict line of contact

Trump fires his National Security Adviser

Armenia national squad hold third training session

China may impose duties on 128 imported goods from US

66 babies were born in Yerevan on March 22

US suspends tariffs on steel, aluminum for key partners

Usain Bolt: I had a lot of talent like Messi

Blogger Alexander Lapshin to visit Yerevan

Christina Aguilera says 2002 song was inspired by ex-boyfriend who was gay

Armenia agricultural products’ exports increase

Researchers discover new anti-cancer protein

Arsenal congratulate Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Cardi B flies into rage over paying 40% in taxes in expletive filled Instagram post

Armenia’s first “smart intersection” starts operations

Armenia MFA: If Azerbaijan is concerned about water accessibility, it can discuss that with Karabakh

Drinking sugary drinks may be associated with greater risk of death

Armenia to initiate permanent network of francophone entrepreneurs

Mkhitaryan wishes success to Ibrahimović

Newspaper: Armenia external debt reaches critical level

EU to recall its ambassador from Russia over Skripal poisoning case

Company on Armenia bus crash in Russia: The one at fault was the other vehicle

Trump, Erdoğan discuss US-Turkey relations

Armenia wins 2 gold medals in Latvia

Military personnel martyred in plane crash in Turkey

Qatar puts 28 people and entities on new terrorism list

Trump on Mueller probe: I would like to testify

US drops charges against Turkish bodyguards over DC brawl

Skripal may have limited mental capacity after nerve attack

Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan is flexible, wise

Candidates Tournament 2018: Armenia’s Aronian again loses to Russia’s Kramnik

Manchester United confirm termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic contract

British Council announces cessation of its activity in Russia

Latvian parliament unanimously votes in favor of Armenia-EU deal

Deputy FM: Skripal's case cannot interfere with Armenia-EU cooperation

Liver transplant saves one twin boy, but his brother dies

Possible transit of Turkmen gas to Armenia through Iran discussed in Ashgabat

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 22.03.2018

1 minor quake hit Armenia in past one week

NATO ready to help UK over Skripal case

Starbucks achieves pay equality in US

66 babies were born in Yerevan on March 21

Armenia army general appointed deputy head of CSTO Joint Headquarters

British Council in Russia ceases activity

Armenia FM in Paris

Dollar falls, draws near AMD 480 threshold in Armenia

Twitter chief information security officer quits

Man found hanged in Armenia village

Ex-French President Sarkozy faces corruption charges

Iniesta: Neymar’s future is not something I'm thinking about

Armenia finance minister, France ambassador discuss bilateral programs

US approves $ 1.6 billion to build wall with Mexico

Armenia government approves double taxation relief agreement with Israel

Sargsyan: Armenia interested in deepening its relations with Italy

UK intends to ask EU leaders to expel Russian diplomats

At least 6 dead in Czech chemical plant blast

Jack Wilshere: Wenger told me I could leave Arsenal in summer

Armenia national squad hold second training session

Karabakh’s Sahakyan in Lebanon, discusses Artsakh projects with businessmen

Armenia deputy FM: We already have certain visa liberalization with EU

Man United to establish professional women’s team

Global Finance names Ardshinbank Best Bank in Armenia 2018

Mum-of-six had her hands and legs amputated after a COLD that developed into deadly sepsis

MFA: Almost unlikely that any EU country will deliberately delay agreement with Armenia

Barcelona to persuade Iniesta to stay

Deputy FM: Some provisions of Armenia-EU agreement may come into force

Kanye West could face legal battle after Chinese clothing company

Virus fished from pond cures man’s deadly antibiotic-resistant infection

Armenia government approves environmental protection strategy

Earthquake hits Iran

Bitcoin trading near $9.000 mark

Emily Ratajkowski shares naked photos from her luxury honeymoon in Utah

Dead body found in Armenia canal

Mkhitaryan receives Armenia Footballer of the Year award (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia PM accuses President

A woman has died after getting 'acupuncture' from live bee stings

Young man is killed in Armenia village, suspect is from neighboring rural community

Karabakh President in Lebanon, attends Armenia independence monument unveiling (PHOTOS)

Armenian convicted in US bank fraud

Two Argentine universities suspend denialist conferences organized by Ankara university

2018 World Cup official match ball launched to space

US makes contingency plans in case Iran nuclear talks fail

US Peace Corps' 26th group arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Non-steroidal painkillers may harm your heart

Trump defends congratulating Putin despite criticism

Armenian Defense Minister and CoE representative discuss protection of human rights in army