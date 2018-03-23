YEREVAN. – Armenia’s bill on international treaties has a provision that they shall be in Armenian and/or in foreign languages, and this implies that there may be a possibility that they will not be in Armenian.
Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan on Friday noted the aforementioned during the National Assembly (NA) debates on this draft law.
“There are bank, loan agreements that are concluded in a foreign language,” he explained. “Those organizations have their own forms, which requires that it be in that language. The exception applies solely to these cases; any other agreement shall be in Armenian as well.”
Under this bill, Armenia will from now on ratify international treaties by law, and not by an NA decision.
In Kocharyan’s words, this proposed law has two objectives: compliance with constitutional amendments, and improvement of the procedure for concluding international treaties.
Accordingly, the President of Armenia shall from now on approve or suspend international agreements only on the basis of the respective proposal by the government.