STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces about 150 times, from March 18 to 24.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 3,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.

In addition, the adversary on Monday used a drone to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the line of contact. The Artsakh defense army position-holding servicemen, however, promptly detected this drone and downed it.

The defense army vanguard units continue to have full control on the frontline and to take necessary steps to reliably safeguard their combat positions.