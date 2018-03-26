Death toll in the Russian shopping mall fire has risen to 64, the ministry of emergency situations said.

The fire broke out in a four-storey shopping mall in the city of Kemerovo on Sunday.

“64 is the final number,” Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov told reporters.

It is one of the four largest fires that have occurred in Russia over the past 100 years.

The fire had broken out on the last—fourth—floor of the shopping mall.

Its surface area was 1,500 square meters.