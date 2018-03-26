YEREVAN. – According to the information by armembrus [the embassy of Armenia in Moscow], there are Armenians among the victims of Sunday’s fire that occurred at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, on Monday informed the aforementioned noting that additional information will be provided.

According to the latest information, 53 people were killed in the fire.

It is one of the four largest fires that have occurred in Russia over the past 100 years.

The fire had broken out on the last—fourth—floor of the shopping mall.

Its surface area was 1,500 square meters.