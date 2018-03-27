Two Armenians were killed in a road accident in Dergachyovsky District in Saratov Oblast (province) of Russia, reported Region 64.

The incident occurred on a highway, where a car collided with a truck, whose driver was born in 1987.

Armen Ghazaryan (born in 1991) was behind the steering wheel of this car.

According to preliminary information, he lost control of the vehicle, which, subsequently, went onto the opposite lane and crashed into the aforementioned truck.

Ghazaryan and his passenger, Seryozha Harutyunyan (born in 1990), died in the crash.