YEREVAN. – Numerous people are coming to the Russian embassy in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, since Tuesday morning, and placing flowers and toys outside the embassy building, in memory of the casualties of the tragedy that occurred in Kemerovo, Russia.

“Kemerovo, we stand with you,” reads a banner that is placed on these flowers and toys.

As reported earlier, a large fire occurred in a shopping mall in Kemerovo town on March 25, and it claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.

The Russian Investigative Committee has filed a criminal case into this incident.

Several people have been detained.

