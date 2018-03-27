A phone conversation recorded by German police has revealed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may have personally ordered protests against an Armenian genocide bill in Germany via one of his parliamentarians, Ahval News reported quoting German news magazine Der Spiegel.

As it was noted, Erdoğan may have been controlling the protests personally. His interlocutor, Metin Külünk, a parliamentarian for Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), already stands accused of organising the protests.

The magazine printed a description of one of the telephone calls, which took place on July 1, 2016. During the talks, the parliamentarian said: “I await your orders”. Erdoğan said he would get back in touch with Külünk.

The magazine added that an investigation was ongoing into links between Külünk and Turkey’s secret services after it emerged that Külünk had provided funding to the Osmanen Germania boxing gang several times last year.

