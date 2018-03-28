The operative headquarters has informed that eight more people have sought medical help, following the large fire that occurred in a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
As a result, the number of those affected by this fire has reached 76, including 27 children.
Fourteen people continue to receive treatment in the town’s hospitals, and 62 others were provided outpatient medical assistance.
Head of the Kemerovo provincial department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the bodies of 27 of the casualties in this fire have been identified so far, and four unidentified bodies have been sent for additional examination.
A large fire occurred in a shopping mall in Kemerovo town on March 25. According to the official information, it claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.
A criminal case has been filed into this incident.
Charges have been brought against five people.