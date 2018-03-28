California State Assembly Member Laura Friedman has introduced Resolution 37 at Monday’s assembly meeting, and which declares April 24, 2018 as Armenian Genocide 103rd Anniversary Commemoration Day in California, according to Asbarez Armenian daily newspaper of the US.

Friedman recalled that on April 24, Armenians in the US State of California will commemorate the terrible crimes that were committed against their people, pledging to rekindle the fight against hatred and intolerance throughout the world.

She noted that this resolution is an opportunity for Californians to pay tribute to the memory of millions of Armenian victims, and to demand from leaders to condemn any attempt to deny the historical fact of Armenian Genocide.

Laura Friedman will read this resolution during the respective voting at the California State Assembly, and which is slated for April 23.