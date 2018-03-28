The Armenian member of the Estonian delegation was detained at the international airport of Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, and then sent back to Estonia.
Tigran Mkrtchyan, the Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania, informed about the aforementioned on his Facebook page.
In particular, he noted that on March 23, Estonian citizen, capital Tallinn City Council member Karine Oganesyan, had traveled to Baku to attend an international conference of pedagogues.
Oganesyan was issued an Azerbaijani electronic visa, and she headed to Baku as an Estonian delegation member.
Upon arrival at Baku airport, however, Azerbaijani authorities detected her Armenian origin, did not allow her entry to Azerbaijan, detained her for 12 hours in a special zone, and then sent her back to Estonia.
In this connection, Ambassador Mkrtchyan has called on Estonia and European organizations to take actions against Azerbaijan.