Names of the injured in Thursday’s anti-tank mine explosion, which occurred in Martakert Region of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), are made public.

Armen Khachaturyan, director of the capital city Stepanakert Republican Hospital, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that one of them is Aram Mkrtchyan, 43, and the other—Garik Ghahiryan, 31.

“Mkrtchyan’s (…) surgery has been completed successfully; his condition is critical, but stable,” Khachaturyan said, in particular. “We amputated the two [lower] limbs of Ghahiryan. (…) his condition is assessed as critical.”

The two injured and the three dead in this explosion are employees of the HALO Trust organization, and they are Artsakh residents.

Senor Hasratyan, Spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Army, had told us that what occurred has no connection with the army.

