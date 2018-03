A tragic incident took place a few hours ago in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

An off-road vehicle exploded on a landmine at the neutral zone nearby Martakert town.

According to shamshyan.com, three people died and two others were injured.

As per the source, the victims are demining specialists.

Senor Hasratyan, Spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Army, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that what occurred has no connection with the army.