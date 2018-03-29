YEREVAN. – The employees of the HALO Trust organization were injured in a landmine explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh.

There are killed and injured in the explosion, representative of HALO Trust told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to Shamshyan.com website, three people were killed and two were injured as an off-road vehicle exploded on a landmine at the neutral zone nearby Martakert town.

One of the injured HALO Trust employees is critical, representative of the Stepanakert hospital said. He is undergoing a surgery. The second injured is in a satisfactory condition.