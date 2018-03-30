Russia expels 13 Ukrainian diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
"They were handed notes of protest and told that the Russian Federation declares persona non grata the relevant number of diplomats from these countries working in diplomatic missions in Russia in response to their unjustified expulsions of Russian diplomats based on Britain’s proof-free accusations of Russia related to the Skripal case," the ministry noted.
Ukraine will expel 13 Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday.